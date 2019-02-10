Child dies in pedestrian accident

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A child died after being hit by a car while crossing a Newberry County roadway Saturday, according to officials.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Macedonia Church Road near Wheeland School Road, about six miles west of Chapin, according to Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

An eastbound Chevrolet SUV hit a pedestrian who was crossing Macedonia Church Road, Sutherland said. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece, has identified the pedestrian as 20 month old, Madden James Madray of Prosperity. An autopsy is scheduled for February 11, 2019 to determine cause of death.

This incident remains under investigation through the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.