One arrested in shooting incident, additional suspects sought

NEWBERRY — A Newberry man has been arrested after a shooting incident on Brown Chapel Circle and deputies are searching for a second suspect as well as the identity of two others.

On December 2, at about 9 p.m., deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired on Brown Chapel Circle just outside the City of Newberry. While the deputies were responding, they received another call that the vehicle involved had wrecked and the suspects had fled on foot. Two homes were hit with gunfire while the suspects were shooting, no one was injured.

Deputies and investigators responded to the scene and located the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, they located several shell casings and a pistol that was stolen from a residential burglary in the City of Newberry several months earlier.

Based upon their investigation, witness statements, and forensic evidence, the investigators were able to identify the person who had possession of that car at the time of the shooting. After numerous interviews, follow up investigationand speaking with witnesses, law enforcement was able to identify two of the four suspects that were in the car and shooting at the time of the incident.

“We simply cannot and will not tolerate such outrageous behavior,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “This is both a willful and wanton disregard for the lives and safety of the community and the entirety of Newberry County. We will always investigate all crimes, but crimes such as this rob not only this community, but people of this county of the guaranteed right to be safe in their homes and will not be tolerated. We want the people of Newberry County to know that we are partners in building safe communities and if we work together we can keep this from happening or at the very least apprehend and prosecute those responsible.”

Foster added that these are extremely dangerous situations for the community and for the law enforcement officers who must respond to them

“This reckless and potentially deadly behavior must be stopped,” he said.

Rondarius Rasheed Davis, 19, of 4502 Dennis Dairy Road, Newberry, was arrested on December 6, and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He was also charged with kidnapping when a female in the vehicle at the time of the incident tried to get out of the car was forced back into the car against her will.

Law enforcement is not identifying the victim of that incident at this time. Davis was denied bond at his bond hearing based upon the serious nature of the crimes and the substantial threat to the community based upon these dangerous and reckless actions.

Foster said they are also speaking with both State and Federal authorities in an effort to have this case prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.

“These cases lead to retaliation and endanger the whole community,” said Foster. “We must actively pursue and prosecute those responsible to make our community safe. Such activity also increases the ambient crime around them such as drugs and burglaries to get additional weapons. Such crimes not only affect the location they occur, but have a far reaching impact on the community as a whole.”

Deputies are searching for Jaywon Tylik Jones, 20, 831 Crosson Street, Newberry. Warrants have been issued for him charging him with two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Jones or the identity of the two remaining suspects, you are asked to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222.

