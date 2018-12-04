NEWBERRY — The Newberry area chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK), a philanthropic international teacher sorority, celebrated its 60th year during Alpha Delta Kappa month at their October meeting. Theta chapter was formed in 1958 and was the eighth chapter of the organization of this international group in the state of South Carolina. The first president was Lorraine Paris.

The celebration was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church and was attended by international and state leaders, as well as former and current members. There were also guests from sister chapters, Rho and Alpha.

The group currently has 25 members and supports local and national causes such as Alzheimer’s, American Cancer Society, Newberry College preservice teachers and the Kidney Foundation. Also, Theta sponsors a scholarship for a local high school student who is majoring in education.

From left to right: Jan McCarthy, Alpha Delta Kappa State President, Janna Richardson, Theta President, and Ouidasue Nash, State Immediate Past President stop for a picture. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ADK-State-and-local-presidents.jpg From left to right: Jan McCarthy, Alpha Delta Kappa State President, Janna Richardson, Theta President, and Ouidasue Nash, State Immediate Past President stop for a picture. Courtesy photo Current and former Theta members, State and International Officers, and Rho and Alpha members learn about Alpha Delta Kappa’s history. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ADK-program.jpg Current and former Theta members, State and International Officers, and Rho and Alpha members learn about Alpha Delta Kappa’s history. Courtesy photo