Take away life’s aches and pains

NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry recently welcomed Your CBD Store, located on 1012 Main Street, into the community. Your CBD Store offers a multitude of oils, gummies, liquid tinctures and more to help with life’s aches and pains.

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is found in industrial hemp plants and offers numerous medical benefits without the psychoactive effects or “high” that marijuana is associated with.

“This is a CBD oil store and I offer help to people who have a multitude of issues, if you have pain, anxiety, insomnia, depression, those are just a few of the things that CBD oil will help with,” said Wendy Forgetta, owner of Your CBD Store.

CBD also has a targeted use for migraines, nausea, addiction and seizures. There are also options for the furry members of your family with anxiety or joint issues.

“I have different doses and different ways of taking the products, you can take it water soluble, under the tongue, gummies, cream if you don’t want to take it internally. I also have bath bombs for people that like to take baths and they really help from what I’ve been told,” Forgetta said.

Forgetta also offers free samples to customers, giving them the option to come in, try a product and if they like the product come back. Your CBD Store opened to the community on November 1, and Forgetta said so far the community has been really receptive of her store.

“This is kind of a franchise, but it’s not, there’s one in Lexington and they recommended this town versus Chapin because it’s a bigger town so I live in Chapin, but I’m so happy to be here because people are so friendly and they have been so receptive to this,” she said.

Forgetta’s products are CO2 extracted and does not contain any Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), she also has a variety of flavors to choose from.

“My product is CO2 extracted, versus alcohol extracted, so there’s no damage done to the leaves when it is extracting the THC, that’s another thing there is no THC in my product,” she said. “There is no psychoactive effect to it, it’s not going to make you high.”

CBD products are recommended for those 18 and over, unless doctor approved.

“Parents do come in here and buy it for their kids because they just came out with an epileptic drug, FDA approved, but that drug is very expensive whereas my product is cheaper than that and when you compare them to mine, I don’t want to say it, it’s better, it doesn’t have any of the chemicals in it that the prescription does,” Forgetta said.

Your CBD Store is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on Your CBD Store, follow the Facebook page Your CBD Store (Newberry, SC) or call (803)-485-0064.

Your CBD Store, located on 1012 Main Street, was officially welcomed into the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony November 15. Pictured, from left to right: Kent Mills, Michelle Long, Liz MacDonald, Cona Rundlett, owner Wendy Forgetta, Rebecca Roberts and Meg Muir. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_CBD.jpg Your CBD Store, located on 1012 Main Street, was officially welcomed into the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony November 15. Pictured, from left to right: Kent Mills, Michelle Long, Liz MacDonald, Cona Rundlett, owner Wendy Forgetta, Rebecca Roberts and Meg Muir. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan

