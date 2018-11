NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Angela Mandy, 46, of Spartanburg, as the victim in the Friday morning wreck on I-26 east bound on Highway 121. Kneece said the cause of death was laceration of the heart due to the collision.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

