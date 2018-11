Green -

NEWBERRY — Over the weekend Theodore Keith Green Sr., was charged criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the City of Newberry incident report, Green sexually assaulted an unidentified minor.

Green was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center, where a $50,000 bond was imposed. As of the writing of this article on Monday, Nov. 19, Green had not posted bail.

