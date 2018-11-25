NCMH continues to improve

NEWBERRY — For the month of October, Newberry County Memorial Hospital showed a reduced percentage in the Emergency Department’s LWOT (Left Without Treatment) at 1.8 percent (33 patients) and volumes of 1,821 visits.

The October volumes for the Emergency Department averaged at 58.7 patients per day. Turnaround time for I/P ED – Admit Decision Time to Depart also reduced to 78 minutes which is below the hospital’s 88 minute goal. NCMH is currently tracking these times by admitting physician and ED Physician where they will be meeting to discuss. The median time arrival to depart decreased to 242 minutes versus NCMH’s goal of 258 minutes.

In other business, there were 18 births reported for the month of October, the prior year had a recorded 15 births. Emergency room visits for the month came in under the projected number with 1,821 visits (1,915 budgeted). The prior year had 1,755 ER visits.

Total patient revenue was up for the month at $14,473,330 against the budgeted total patient revenue of $14,393,911, a difference of $79,419.

Total operating revenue was down for the month at $4,534,231 against $4,607,028, a difference of $72,797. Total operating expenses came in slightly over budget at $4,653,433 against $4,544,036 for a difference of $99,397.

Also over budget were total current assets which brought in a total of $41,214,027 against a budgeted amount of $40,726,142 for a difference of $487,885. Total assets, which brought in a total of $61,466,598 for the month of October were over budget ($61,162,608) for a difference of $303,990.

Other business:

• The Newberry Hospital Foundation’s annual golf tournament was held on October 18, the net from this year’s tournament was $7,407. Next year’s tournament is scheduled for October 17.

• The Foundation’s LoveLight Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on December 4 at 4:30 p.m. in the front lobby of NCMH.

• The Volunteer Department will be hosting a Collective Goods Sale on November 28 and 29. This sale will include book and other gift ideas.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_web1_NCMH2012-1-2.jpg

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.