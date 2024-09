NEWBERRY —An early morning Friday accident has left one unknown female dead. The accident took place on I-26 east bound at Highway 121. There are no further details on this accident at the time this article was written, Friday, Nov. 23.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol are still actively investigating this wreck.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com