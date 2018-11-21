Program to provide school materials

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Heather Hawkins updates Council on the Smithsonian Exhibit coming to the Newberry Opera House. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Peggy West spoke before Council looking for Little Mountain history that can be used for the Newberry County Museum. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Glynnis Abraham talks about getting businesses to become a Business Partner in Education with Little Mountain Elementary. -

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Glynnis Abraham, Little Mountain Elementary kindergarten teacher and Business Partner coordinator, spoke before Little Mountain Town Council Tuesday to encourage them become a Business Partner in Education.

“Little Mountain Elementary is a Leader in Me school and through that process we’ve changed a lot of our thinking and our students do more taking over the school than our teachers do so when you come to programs and things you don’t see as many teachers as maybe historically you have. The students take on leadership roles and we’re teaching them some habits that will go with them into the workforce,” Abraham said.

All of the students at LME started this process in kindergarten, the teachers started two years prior to that.

“We started with a book study and trying to change our mind frame whereas typically the teacher is in control of the classroom and it’s her room or it’s his room, whereas now it’s our room,” she said.

By doing this and having more hands on activities, it requires more materials. It was then brought up during a Parent Lighthouse Team meeting about the possibility of purchasing some items. With the school unable to have the funds to purchase the items, parents brought up the idea of asking businesses.

“We talked about how could we develop a program so that businesses could help the schools, but in turn the school could help the business,” Abraham said.

The program began at the end of July and at this time the school has raised $2,500 that has been spent on supplies that go directly to the students.

“These are not school supplies like crayons and pencils, these are items such as differentiated seating so they can be comfortable as they are working or reading, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) kits so we can start becoming a little more up-to-date on some of the things we’re teaching,” Abraham said.

LME is currently the only school pursuing this type of program. Businesses that choose to be partners can donate however much they want and the money donated will be used to purchase items on a wish list teachers create at the beginning of the school year.

When the items arrive at the school, the business will be contacted by the partnership coordinator and arrangements can be made for the business to be present when the items are delivered. The business will receive recognition by the school on social media, along with the weekly newsletter and receive thank you notes from students, teachers and the partnership coordinator. Donors who give $250 or more will be a Lighthouse Donor and the business name and year will be displayed on the lighthouse mural in the school.

There is no deadline for businesses to contribute. For any questions contact Abraham at 803-944-0272 (cell), 803-945-7721 (school) or email a gabraham@newberry.k12.sc.us.

In other business, Heather Hawkins, Newberry Opera House ticketing and guest experience manager, informed Council about the Smithsonian Museum Traveling Exhibit: Crossroads: Change in Rural America.

The exhibit will be in the Newberry Opera House Lobby from December 16-February 2 and will be open to the public any day the Opera House doors are open.

“We really want to use this as a catalyst to start a conversation, what do we love about our small town that we want to carry forward, what do we need to challenge ourselves to be innovative about,” Hawkins said.

Opening Day is December 16 at 4 p.m. with speaker Randy Cohen, vice president for Research and Policy Americans for the Arts.

In January, author Tom Poland will be giving two presentations on January 22 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and the South Carolina Arts Commission will be sending two artists who will lead a writing workshop that is free and open to the public.

At the end of the exhibit, South Carolina Humanities (a sponsor) will come in and hold a forum, welcoming feedback from the community.

Peggy West and Meg Muir, with the Newberry County Museum, came before Council to look for someone with history of Little Mountain that could be used for the museum.

“If you are willing to give us some stuff, come and see it whenever you want to come and see it in the museum, go ahead because it will be there. We have got all the municipalities lined up for the museum, in each section we will hopefully have some articles from each municipality and then we’d like to have an oral history, talking about that section,” West said.

West said they have reached out to Silverstreet, Pomaria, Peak and will soon be reaching out to Prosperity along with other municipalities.

Other business:

• A motion was made by Councilman Charles Shealy and seconded by Melvin Bowers to hire Rick McMackin to complete the first phase (base mapping, analysis, etc.) for Reunion Park for $4,900.

• A motion was made by Councilman Marty Frick and seconded by Jeff Jefcoat to purchase signs, reflective taper, trail cameras and combination locks for Rocky Branch. Council also discussed if the owner of the Stoudemire property would still have access to his property if the town created hours for the gates to be opened and closed.

• The Christmas Drop In is Sunday December 9 at the Derrick Community Center at 16 Depot Street, Little Mountain from 2-4 p.m.

• A motion was made by Frick and seconded by Jefcoat to sponsor at least two students for the Washington trip from Little Mountain Elementary.

• A motion was made by Jefcoat and seconded by Shealy for Council to write Mary Latif a letter saying if somebody would like for part of her property to be rezoned that Council consider agreeing to it. If Latif finds a buyer for the property, she would like to have the first part of the property rezoned. Right now the property is zoned residential R-45.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

