Students recognized for perfect scores

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County School District Board of Trustees recognized students from all over the District who received the highest possible score on the spring 2018 S.C. READY assessment or S.C. PASS assessment.

“These students did not miss a question in the content area of their recognition. Each student, their family and their teachers share the credit for this significant accomplishment,” said Pamela Arrington, executive director of Human Resources at the Newberry County School District.

From Little Mountain Elementary the following students received perfect scores: Caroline Ayers (math, fourth grade), Chance MacDermot (math and science, fourth grade), Emory Simpson (science, fourth grade), Ryan Crooks (math, fifth grade), Eliza Dixon (math, fifth grade), Campbell Stuck (math, fifth grade), Julianne Wicker (math, fifth grade).

From Prosperity Rikard Elementary: Zoe Reid (math and science, fourth grade), Sarah Hicks (math, fifth grade), Emma Metts (math, fifth grade).

From Whitmire Community School: Peyton Hayes (math, third grade).

From Mid-Carolina Middle School: Joshua Arrowood (math, eighth grade), Lawson Lominick (math, eighth grade) and Sabrina Went (math, eighth grade).

The District recognized the students who received perfect scores on their assessment test. Pictured: Front row (L-R) Julianne Wicker, Caroline Ayers, Emory Simpson, Peyton Hayes, Zoe Reid, Sarah Hicks, Emma Metts. Back row (L-R) Lucy Anne Meetze, Chance MacDermot, Campbell Stuck, Eliza Dixon, Ryan Crooks, Joshua Arrowood, Lawson Lominck, Superintendent Jim Suber. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0937.jpg The District recognized the students who received perfect scores on their assessment test. Pictured: Front row (L-R) Julianne Wicker, Caroline Ayers, Emory Simpson, Peyton Hayes, Zoe Reid, Sarah Hicks, Emma Metts. Back row (L-R) Lucy Anne Meetze, Chance MacDermot, Campbell Stuck, Eliza Dixon, Ryan Crooks, Joshua Arrowood, Lawson Lominck, Superintendent Jim Suber. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

