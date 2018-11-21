House destroyed in Friday fire

NEWBERRY COUNTY —A fire on Friday evening was a total loss according to Chief Butch Price of the Friendly Fire Department. The fire, which was on Whitmire Highway, took about six hours to extinguish.

Price said they had assistance from the City of Newberry Fire Department, and EMS from Bush River. When they arrived on scene, the roof of the structure already caved in. At this time, Price said they do not know the cause of the fire, but they believe it started around the garage.

There were no known injuries reported from the fire.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

