Pedestrian killed in accident

NEWBERRY — Monday evening, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers from the City of Newberry Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident on Wilson Road, near The Country Peddler, where a pedestrian was killed.

According to Chief Roy McClurkin, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle going east bound, and was fatally injured.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Yogeshbhai Patel, 68, of Newberry. An autopsy revealed that Patel died due to blunt force trauma of the head and neck. The death has been ruled an accident.

This accident is under investigation by the City of Newberry Police Department.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.