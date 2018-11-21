MCHS Cheerleading team wins State

Courtesy photo The Mid-Carolina High School Cheerleading won the State AAA Competitive Cheerleading Championship. First Row: (L-R) Madison Reta, Lylah Brooks, Hayleigh Fulmer, Kirsten Bickley, Breena Perry, Gabi Mason, Assistant Coach Mallory Green. Second Row: Taylor Derrick, Alana Shealy, Kirah Eigner, Amanda Summers, Hannah Cook, Ashlyn Howe, Ashtyn Perry, Elizabeth Hunter, Caroline Nelson. Third Row: Shealy Graham, Taylor Boyd, Anna Merchant, Kimberly Graham, Bailey Rivas, Emma Fulmer, Jessica Franklin, Assistant Coach Jessica Folk, Assistant Coach Amber Goree, Head Coach Sherry Bedenbaugh. Fourth Row: Campbell Nolting, Lexi Medlock, Nadia Bookman, Dontasia Farrow, Dottie Jacobs, Dani Martin, Niyla Williams. -

NEWBERRY — The Mid-Carolina High School Cheerleading team were the winners of the 2018 State AAA Competitive Cheerleading Championship, this is the first win for the team in the school’s history.

“We’ve been runner up three times, the first was in 2006, then 2013 and 2015,” said Head Coach Sherry Bedenbaugh.

At the state competition, Bedenbaugh said they had two and half minutes for their routine. Twenty seconds of that was the cheer, a minute and half can be music. In the routine they needed to have two different stunt sequences, one harder than the other. They also had to combine three jumps, do a pyramid, a dance, four basket tosses and tons of tumbles.

“Our first stunt is a switch up to heel stretch, then it is a body position of a scorpion to a scale, then low to high transition to a kick full dismount,” she said.

This year, the senior cheerleaders picked a theme for their routine, which was baseball. Bedenbaugh said no other team had a theme this year.

“Theme was baseball, because of my son Will that I lost in a car accident in 2010, he was a college baseball player at Charleston Southern University. My other son, Alex, coaches baseball at Mid-Carolina, and played at Brevard in college,” she said. “Girls wanted to use Will Power as the theme, which is our foundation we started in Will’s name, a non-profit organization we give scholarships to Mid-Carolina High School athletes every year.”

With the theme in mind, the girls wore baseball socks, with Will Power on the side, and they added baseballs to their bows. Their music was also baseball music.

Prior to the State Competition, the team had to compete in two preliminary competitions to be able to attend the State Qualifiers. They then went on to the State Qualifiers, which were held at Mid-Carolina High School on Nov. 8. During the qualifier, 25 teams competed, with only 16 advancing. Mid-Carolina came in second.

“We go to state and 16 teams were at State, very stiff competition this year out of Liberty High School (first runner up), Chesnee High School, Chapman High School,” Bedenbaugh said. “Emotions were so high at State, but then I felt this calmness over my team I’ve never felt. I knew in my heart when they called Liberty as first runner up, I knew. My emotion was such pride and happiness for them, after the hours we put in and sacrifices they made.”

To get to State, the team started practicing in May, and practiced throughout the summer, two to three days a week. The team also attended the ACX American Cheer Extreme in Irmo, for training once a week, sometimes twice a week.

When school started back, they practiced Monday through Thursday for three hours each day, then during football season they cheered at games. When the competition season started in October, they went to six or seven days of practice a week.

To help ensure their victory, Bedenbaugh said they took to heart the comments and scores they received in the preliminary stages.

“So throughout the season, your routine changes based on those scores. So you take comments and scores throughout the season, and we knew what our goal is and what we needed to add and what to fix,” she said.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

