Prosperity man charged with reckless homicide by boat

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has charged Henry Thomas Greenway, 58, of Prosperity, with reckless homicide by operation of boat.

The arrest stems from a tubing accident that occurred on Sept. 1 of this year on Lake Murray in the area of Newberry County. According to Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece, Daniel Giurk, 25, of Charlotte, N.C., died due to blunt force injury of the head from a boating accident.

The death was ruled an accident, she said.

Giurk was transported via helicopter to Palmetto Health Richland, according to Kneece, where he succumbed to his injuries a few days later on Sept. 4.

On Wednesday, SCDNR issued a warrant for Greenway’s arrest.

According to the warrant, Greenway did operate a boat “in reckless disregard of the safety of others” by towing a tube with three individuals in a narrow channel at a rate of speed that “minimized his ability to safely make a turn to avoid collision with a fixed object by the tube.”

The warrant further states Greenway also didn’t keep a proper lookout for hazards while towing the tube, thus causing the death of one individual and great bodily injury to the other two individuals.

Greenway remains out on bond.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

