Arrests made in shooting incident

NEWBERRY — Sharonda Shantay Sims, 39, of 54 Holly Berry Lane in Newberry and Darshaun Jamal Wright, 30 of 30592 SC Highway 34 in Silverstreet were charged with breach of peace high and aggravated nature and unlawful carrying of a pistol on Wednesday, November 14.

Officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to the area of Main and Langford Streets at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in reference to shots that were being fired.

Once on scene, officers were able to obtain the description of a white vehicle that was involved in the incident.

Officers in the area began to search for the suspect’s vehicle and located it on Boundary Street near Langford Street and initiated a traffic stop. Both Sims and Wright were arrested on scene, however two other suspects fled the scene.

The Newberry Police Department requested assistance from the Newberry County Sherriff’s Office bloodhound team to search for the other two subjects, however they were not located.

Police Chief Roy McClurkin said an assault weapon and ammunition were recovered that had been dropped in the woods by the subjects that fled the scene. Another semi-automatic handgun was also recovered from the subject’s vehicle.

Both Sims and Wright were transported to the Newberry County Detention Center. Wright and Sims’ were both given a bond of $50,000.

