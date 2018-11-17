NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital recently named Meg Davis Chief Nursing Officer after being approved by the Board of Trustees.

Davis currently holds the position of Quality and Risk Manager and has been serving as Interim CNO for the past six months.

Davis grew up in Saluda and currently lives in Prosperity with her family, she has been with NCMH for 24 years.

“I started when I was in nursing school as a nursing assistant and worked as a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit, then started moving into some director roles, I was offered this opportunity six months ago on an interim basis and now permanent,” Davis said.

Health care wasn’t always something Davis wanted to do. Growing up, Davis always thought she would be a school teacher like her mom.

“I always thought when I was young that I wanted to be a school teacher and then my oldest daughter, which I had at a young age, was sick and in the hospital when she was four months old. After being in the hospital with her I was just kind of drawn to the medical profession and never ever really looked back after being there in the hospital, and still young, and just watching the doctors, watching the nurses, I just felt like I was led to do health care after that,” she said.

She added that she didn’t have any other family members in the health care field and it was being in the hospital with her daughter that ultimately led Davis to where she is today.

In her new role, Davis wants to continue to work with the staff, families and patients to maintain NCMH’s quality care and service.

“There’s a quote that Bruce Baldwin (NCMH Chief Executive Officer) uses sometimes and it’s ‘taking us from good to great or great to greater’ and continuing the open relationship with the physicians, continuing to work with our staff to keep the high satisfaction scores for the patients and just the family atmosphere for our staff, for our families and for our patients. We know each other, been taking care of a lot of the same people for a long time, making sure this is the place we want to be and we want to make sure everyone feels like they are part of the family,” Davis said.

While she has been filling the role of CNO for the last six months, Davis said there is a lot of juggling that goes along with the job.

“If you’re in the middle of something you have to be very flexible to stop and do something else and then pick up and prioritize and decide what’s most important at this time and pick back up where you left off with your unfinished projects,” she said.

Brenda Williams, director of NCMH Foundation/Marketing, said Davis’ biggest asset is her personality.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Meg and I think that her biggest asset is her personality and I think that’s something you are born with, and that you have a calm demeanor no matter what’s going on and you just handle it as it comes at you and you make everybody feel like it’s just a piece of cake,” she said.

Looking towards the future, Davis said she would love to retire at NCMH.

“I would love to retire here, these are my people, this is my home away from home, this is my second family, just very good relationships and good working relationships as well,” she said.

Davis is married to Blake Davis and has three daughters Heidi, Emily and Erica.

Davis https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Davis.jpg Davis

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@www.newberryobserver.com