Council OKs fee agreements

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council approved multiple ordinances involving fee agreements with industries in Newberry County Wednesday evening.

The first was the third reading of an ordinance converting Kiswire’s existing fee deal. This ordinance coverts the existing deal from the “old” fee to the “new” fee.

“The chief distinction between the old and new fees is that under the old fee statue the county had to retain ownership of the property in order to grant the company fee deal. Under the new fee statue, the company is allowed to retain ownership of the property when the county grants a fee deal,” County Administrator Wayne Adams said. “Allowing the company to retain ownership, the arrangement that occurs under the new fee statue, simplifies the company’s ability to use their property as collateral for borrowing activities. Otherwise, the county, as ‘owner,’ has to be involved in such borrowings, adding a needless layer of complexity.”

This ordinance will not change the county’s fee deal with Kiswire in any other way.

The third reading was approved after Councilman Scott Cain made a motion and Councilman Steve Stockman seconded.

Council then approved a second reading of an ordinance executing the delivery of a fee agreement between the county and Komatsu.

“Komatsu intends to make a new $5.5 million investment (building, machinery and equipment) combined at their current location and is seeking a fee in lieu of taxes agreement,” Adams said.

This ordinance grants a six percent assessment ratio and authorizes the requested FILOT treatment.

The second reading was passed after Cain made a motion and Stockman seconded.

Council passed the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes with Schweitzer-Mauduit International and the county.

This ordinance transfers FILOT treatment of existing machinery and equipment from the company’s current location (Newberry County Industrial Park) to its new location (Mid-Carolina Commerce Park).

“This incentive comes in the form of a special source revenue credit that mimics FILOT treatment. New investment will be granted FILOT treatment proper, as well as a 35 percent special source revenue credit. New investment is expected to total four million dollars,” Adams said.

This first reading was approved after Councilman Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilwoman Harriett Rucker seconded.

Council passed another first reading for an ordinance for the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement between Newberry County and Samsung. This ordinance also includes the addition of the project to a multi-county industrial or business park; the provision of certain special source revenue credits in connection with the project.

“The substance of this ordinance will be added at second reading. Generally, Samsung’s property tax liability on parcels to be identified in the ordinance will be limited to total of one million dollars annually for 10 years, inclusive of all land, buildings, machinery and equipment normally subject to property taxation,” Adams said. “The incentive package takes the form of a FILOT agreement augmented with special source revenue credit.”

The ordinance was approved after Cain made a motion and Reeder seconded.

Two resolutions were also approved that dealt with fee-in-lieu of tax agreements. The first resolution identifying Samsung as a legitimate project for the purposes of FILOT eligibility, this resolution was approved after Rucker made a motion and Cain seconded. The next resolution was an “inducement” resolution identifying Schweitzer-Mauduit International as a legitimate project for purposes of FILOT eligibility, this was approved after Cain made a motion and Reeder seconded.

Other business

• Council held a public hearing, and passed third reading, of an ordinance transferring ownership of the Piedmont Technical College facility, from Newberry County to Piedmont Tech. Chad Teague, with PTC, thanked Newberry County for their generous donation.

• Council passed a Resolution authorizing an amendment to the Master Agreement governing the Greenwood-Newberry Industrial Park between Greenwood and Newberry.

• Council approved a proclamation honoring the Gallman High School class of 1958.

• Councilman Bill Waldrop thanked the people of District Six for their support over the years. Waldrop will retire from County Council at the end of this year.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

