NBO is Toys for Tots drop off

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Toys for Tots drop off box can be found in the lobby of The Newberry Observer. -

NEWBERRY — With Christmas just around the corner, The Newberry Observer will be collecting toys for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots this year.

According to their website, toysfortots.org, the mission of Toys for Tots is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. Toys will be collected at The Newberry Observer starting now, and will go until Dec. 14. Toys for all ages will be collected, books included. All that is requested is that toys remain unwrapped. Also, don’t forget the batteries, if the toy is battery operated.

The Newberry Observer is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

