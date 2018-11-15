Newberry College alumnus wins Pistol Championship

Courtesy photo Patton, a 2017 Newberry College graduate, placed first in the .22 Rimfire Pistol Excellence In Competition match. The competition consisted of over 100 of the best sailors and Marines from the Navy’s Atlantic Fleet. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry College 2017 graduate John Patton won the .22 Rimfire Pistol Excellence In Competition match at the Atlantic Fleet and All Navy matches at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The competition consisted of over 100 of the best sailors and Marines from the Navy’s Atlantic Fleet.

Competitors fired the pistol national match course, which consists of firing 10 shots of slow fire at 50 yards in ten minutes, 10 shots of timed fire (two series of five shots in 20 seconds) at 25 yards, and 10 shots of rapid fire (two series of five shots in 10 seconds) at 25 yards for a total of 30 shots. All 30 shots are fired one handed.

Out of a total of 300 points, Patton shot a career high of 284-4x’s winning first place and breaking the record for the .22 Rimfire Pistol Excellence In Competition match for the Atlantic Fleet and All Navy match. The previous record was 279-6x’s.

“After I got my scorecard back, I was excited that I set a new career high for myself and knew I set the bar high with my score. But I wasn’t expecting that score to be a first-place score with the caliber of competitors that were there competing,” Patton said.

Patton, a Marine Corps and Army National Guard veteran who served two tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom and one tour in Operation Enduring Freedom, began competing in 2014 when he was with the South Carolina Army National Guard shooting team.

In 2017, Patton became Newberry College’s first and currently only Pistol All-American with a 2017 college pistol national championship appearance representing Newberry College.

