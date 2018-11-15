British Servicemen hold remembrance ceremony

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The wreath laid on the base of the World War I monument in Memorial Park. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The wreath being laid on the base of the World War I monument. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Six members of the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy came to Newberry in remembrance of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice that ended World War I. -

NEWBERRY —Sunday, November 11, 2018 marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, as many know the Armistice was signed at 11 a.m., “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.”

In honor and memory of the historic anniversary British Servicemen with the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy came to Newberry to pay tribute. Flight Sergeant George Allen, Chief Technician Adam Croxall, Chief Technician Matt Davies, Petty Officer Chris Smith, Petty Officer Laurence Wilkinson and Able Seaman Scott Lindsay travelled three hours to pay tribute to the 100th anniversary.

“This being the centenary of the Armistice we felt it couldn’t go unrecognized. We looked around for the nearest World War I monument, the nearest happened to be here in Newberry, we made the necessary arrangements and we are glad we did,” Allen said.

During the ceremony on Sunday, two elements were read, the exhortation and the Kohima Epitaph (which is the epitaph carved on the Memorial of the 2nd British Division in the cemetery of Kohima), which form the part of any remembrance ceremony. A wreath was laid on the monument, remembering the fallen soldiers of World War I of all nations.

A comment members of the British Military made was that it had been a great day. They were not sure what to expect upon their arrival to Newberry, but were glad to see some people out for the service.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

