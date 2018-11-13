Bond hearing set for tomorrow after student brings gun to school

Sheriff Lee Foster, along with Superintendent Jim Suber (right) and City Police Chief Roy McClurkin (left) gave a press conference on today’s incident. - Blakely -

NEWBERRY — A bond hearing will be held tomorrow for Anthony Quavadre Blakely, of Silverstreet, as revealed by Sheriff Lee Foster during a press conference to discuss today’s incident at Newberry High School.

Anthony Quavadre Blakely, 18, is currently at the Newberry County Detention Center awaiting bond. He is going to be charged with possession of a firearm or weapon on school grounds and also charged with disorderly conduct.

“We cannot charge him with disturbing school, because over the last legislative session the legislature removed the statute saying students can be charged with disturbing school. Here to tell you, that was disturbing school today. Because of this, not only did we have to lockdown Newberry High School, we also had to put all other schools on alert because of an irresponsible act,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

At approximately 10:51 a.m., Blakely dropped a magazine from a pistol on the floor inside a classroom at Newberry High. The teacher, according to Foster, recognized that and worked to protect his students, moving them away form Blakely. While he was doing that he also went to retrieve the book bag, Blakely grabbed the book bag and a semi-automatic pistol fell out.

The teacher continued to make an effort to protect his students, and Blakely grabbed the weapon and the book bag and fled the classroom. The teacher followed behind him, at this time school administration was notified and they used the Panic Button application, which notified law enforcement.

“The teacher did a phenomenal thing, he did a brave thing and he did that to protect the students,” Foster said.

The student fled out the fire escape door, he made his way across Main street then went into the Burger King parking lot and retrieved his car and fled toward Columbia. Newberry High School was immediately put on lockdown.

“The school officials took steps to immediately lockdown the school and made the teachers and students aware it was not a drill,” Foster said.

For why Blakely was parked in the Burger King parking lot, Foster said that is an issue hard to combat.

“Wisely so the School District of Newberry County requires parking permit for their car, wisely so the School District requires every student that is going to drive a car on campus to take Alive at 25. Some students try and circumvent that to avoid a parking fee and avoid taking Alive at 25,” Foster said.

First responders with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department, City of Newberry Police Department, Newberry County EMS and members of the City of Newberry Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after the Panic Button was activated.

“Our investigative team was able to develop some information, developed the suspect was headed to Columbia, possibly to get with a family member. The family member then got in touch with law enforcement, she said she was going to get in touch with us and let us know where they would be,” Foster said.

The investigative team met them at a designated location and Blakely was taken into custody.

Foster said a cursory review of Blakely revealed he had no activity with law enforcement prior to today, and it didn’t appear he had bad activity in school. However, he said they are looking deeper into that.

Throughout this incident, Foster said he was pleased there were no injuries, nor were there any shots fired.

“No one was involved in an active shooting. Potential for there to be a shooting, so we handled it like that,” he said.

Foster commended the Panic Button technology, and how it was utilized. He said they were pleased with how it worked out.

“Law enforcement officers and first responders going straight to that building, not knowing whether bullets were flying, that is what you have to do in today’s world,” Foster said in regards to law enforcement’s response time.

Foster was equally impressed with how teachers, staff and students at Newberry High School handled today’s situation. He said the teachers and staff never complained about what was going on, and they followed their procedures as outlined, and they did so bravely.

“The students, I cannot say enough how well the students reacted to this,” Foster said.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

