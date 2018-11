NEWBERRY — The suspect involved in the gun incident at Newberry High School is in custody. Anthony Q Blakely, 18, was arrested by Newberry County Sheriff’s Deputies near the Chapin Exit on I-26.

The schools will remain under alert mode for the remainder of the day. Until the situation is completely investigated.

No one was injured. No shots were fired. Suspect in custody.

