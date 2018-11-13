NEWBERRY — The suspect involved in the gun incident at Newberry High School is in custody. Anthony Q Blakely, 18, was arrested by Newberry County Sheriff’s Deputies near the Chapin Exit on I-26.

The schools will remain under alert mode for the remainder of the day. Until the situation is completely investigated.

No one was injured. No shots were fired. Suspect in custody.

****

NEWBERRY — At approximately 10:51 a.m. a student at Newberry High School was in a class and opened his book bag. A magazine for a semi auto pistol fell on the floor. The teacher noticed this and alerted his students along with approaching the student. At that point, a semi automatic pistol fell out of the book bag onto the floor. The teacher began to attempt to take control and the student gathered the weapon and fled the classroom.

School Administration utilized the Active Shooter Alert during this incident and law enforcement and first responders went to school to complete the lock down.

Video evidence shows that the student immediately fled the classroom and went across the street and retrieved his car from the Burger King parking lot.

NO ONE WAS INJURED AND NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. All students in the school have been verified as being safe, but the school is on lock down. Other schools in Newberry County are on alert mode out of pre-cautions.

Law Enforcement Officers are on campus completing the investigation.

The suspect has been identified as:

Anthony Quavadre Blakely

B/M 18 years of age

6’ 140 pounds approximately

Medium Afro hair style

He was wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, with something red protruding from under the outer clothes. He was seen driving off in a light colored Nissan Altima bearing SC Tag KYM840

REPEAT: No shots fired. No injuries. Suspect has fled the scene.

****

NEWBERRY — The following is an update from our partners at WKDK from Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster. There is currently no threat at Newberry High School and no active shooter situation. A student was observed with a weapon, and fled the school. No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office ask that no one come to the campus.

This is an ongoing story, and we will keep you updated as information comes available.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_BlueLights-4.jpg