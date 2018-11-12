Presentation to focus on healthy living

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Dr. Michael Bernardo, left, and Theresa Halfacre, right, encourage everyone to join them at Community Hall on November 13 to learn more about how Newberry can become a Blue Zone. -

NEWBERRY — On November 13 at 6 p.m. in Community Hall, members of the community are invited to take part in a conversation with Tony Buettner, vice president of product and business development at Blue Zones, LLC.

During Buettner’s presentation, he will offer his insights on what Newberry can do to become a Blue Zone.

According to Dr. Michael Bernardo, geriatric medicine specialist, Blue Zones are places in the world where people live unusually long, healthy lives. There are only five places in the world that are Blue Zones, including Ikaria, Greece, Sardinia, Italy, Okinawa, Japan, Nicoya, Costa Rica and Loma Linda, California.

“I read about the Blue Zones about 10 years ago, I’ve been doing a talk in the community, people may have heard it at Senior Expo, different churches, Springfield Place, about how to live to be 100 and I use a lot of the information, usually it’s from the Blue Zones,” Bernardo said.

Bernardo was soon contacted by Theresa Halfacre, volunteer coordinator, who wanted to do something related to Blue Zones in Newberry.

“So we emailed and called the Blue Zones people and they said ‘yeah, we’d like to come to Newberry, we’d be happy to meet with folks in Newberry and see if you want to partner with us to transform Newberry into a Blue Zones community,’” Bernardo said.

He added that while Blue Zones has partnered with over 40 communities in the United States, there is not a place at this point in the southeast that is a Blue Zone, Newberry would be the first, excluding Florida.

“In Newberry we have so many things at our fingertips that it wouldn’t take a lot of effort to qualify to making Newberry a Blue Zone community. The biggest thing that I think that we will have to conquer and face is probably our eating habits and lifestyle things that include exercise and things of that nature,” Halfacre said.

Following the presentation, if the presentation is well received, Bernardo said Blue Zones will enter into a partnership with Newberry County and assess Newberry’s strengths and what the community needs to change.

“They will come in and assess what are our strengths, what we have already that will make us healthier and build on, what we need to change, they will help us transform the community in whatever way we need to whether it’s more green spaces, bike lanes, sidewalks, healthier choices at restaurants and grocery stores, things like that,” he said.

He added that this event is not about medical care, but instead about the way you live life.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of health insurance you have or whether you even have health insurance, it’s common sense, preventive medicine,” he said. “It’s about living a lifestyle that’s harder and harder to live in the 21st century, but everybody wants to live, nobody wants to be running around like crazy all the time, catching whatever food you can, not sleeping, not exercising, nobody wants to live that way and we all live that way, this is about how do you intentionally change your life to a life that’s happier, but also healthier.”

Halfacre has also seen positive results in her own life.

“I became inspired by this by hearing Dr. Bernardo talk on his living to be 100 because I was feeling really poorly at the time and I was about 35 pounds heavier, I’m at a good weight now, I feel good, as far as I know, I’m doing okay, but I did a lot of these things I’ve learned and studied about and I’ve seen very positive results,” she said.

Light refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m., catered by Steven W’s. The menu will consist of food taken from the Blue Zones menu.

“Most of the food comes from the trees or the dirt, they eat very little meat, we will have some meat there. When they eat meat it’s more of a celebratory kind of thing and it’s portion controlled as well, a lot of plants, nuts, extra virgin olive oil,” Halfacre said.

A door prize will be given out for two FitBit fitness watches and the community will have a chance to have their questions answered during a question and answer session.

For those who are unable to attend they are encouraged to visit www.bluezones.com to learn more.

