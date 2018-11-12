Election results are in

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Newberry County Voter Registration and Election Board certified Tuesday’s election results Friday morning. Pictured, L-R, Doretha Simpson, Bill Rogers (Deputy Director of Newberry County Voter Registration), Henry Summer, Donnie Bobb and Brenda Fulmer. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Voter Registration and Election Board has certified the results from Tuesday’s election. This election saw a statewide turnout of 54.87 percent and a 57.34 percent turnout in Newberry County.

In the local elections, the Newberry County School Board will see two new members. Quin M. Cureton won the District 5 seat with 748 votes, he defeated incumbent Hugh Gray who ran as a write-in candidate and received over 500 votes. Gerdi Lake won the District 2 seat as a write-in candidate receiving 300 votes, she defeated incumbent Lee Attaway, who was also running as a write-in candidate, and received 132 votes.

Incumbent Clyde Hill, who ran unopposed for the District 7 seat, received 760 votes.

The following incumbents, who ran unopposed, won reelection in Newberry County, Richard “Rick” Martin (R) received 9,157 votes for State House of Representatives District 40; Kelly Baker Nobles (D) received 9,894 votes for Probate Judge; Henry Buddy Livingston (D) received 1,424 votes for County Council District 3; Travis Reeder (D) received 1,162 votes for County Council District 7; Ben Setzler and Toni Willingham received 6,388 and 3,753 for the Soil and Water District Commission, respectively.

Johnny Mack Scurry (D) received 1,252 votes for County Council District 6, he will replace current Councilman Bill Waldrop, who decided earlier this year to not run for reelection. Scurry ran unopposed.

Darryl Hentz received 48 votes for his reelection bid for Pomaria Mayor; Richard Ringer and Albert Jimmy Wilson received 42 and 35 votes, respectively, to retain their seats on Pomaria Town Council. Marty Frick (incumbent) and John White received 98 and 56 votes, respectively, for the two open Little Mountain Town Council seats.

For Whitmire Town Council, for which three seats were open, Galen J. Roche, Charles E. Worthy and Michael P. Thomas won with 258, 228 an 209 votes, respectively. They defeated Tosha P. Clark, Chrystal Harsha and Michael Patterson.

Lisha C. Senn won reelection for Silverstreet Mayor with 41 votes. Christine Harris won a seat for Silverstreet Town Council with 39 votes, and Gerald Dominick won the other seat as a write-in candidate with eight votes.

On the state level, Republicans Henry McMaster and Pamela Evette won for Governor and Lieutenant Governor with 53.93 percent of the vote. They defeated Democrats James Smith and Mandy Powers Norrell who received 45.95 percent.

In the Secretary of State race, Republican incumbent Mark Hammon won with 57.09 percent of the vote, defeating Democrat Melvin Whittenburg.

In the State Treasurer race, Republican incumbent Curtis Loftis won with 55.93 percent of the vote. Democratic challenger Rosalyn L. Glenn received 40.82 percent.

The Attorney General Race saw incumbent Republican Alan Wilson win with 55.03 percent of the vote, and challenger Democrat Constance Anastopoulo received 42.85 percent.

For Comptroller General, incumbent Republican Richard Eckstrom won with 97.76 percent of the vote, he ran unopposed.

Republican incumbent Molly Mitchell Spearman won reelection as State Superintendent of Education with 98.14 percent of the vote, she was unopposed.

Incumbent Republican Hugh Weathers won with 75.69 percent of the vote for Commissioner of Agriculture. David Edmond with the Green Party received 15.08 percent of the vote.

In the U.S. House of Representatives District 3, Republican incumbent Jeff Duncan won with 67.81 percent of the vote. He defeated Democrat Mary Geren who received 30.95 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Republican Ralph W. Norman won the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race with 57.05 percent of the vote, defeating Democrat challenger Archie Parnell who received 41.47 percent of the vote.

The Statewide Constitutional Amendment question, asking if the State Superintendent of Education should be appointed rather than elected, was defeated with 60.11 percent of voters voting no. The position will remain elected.

Newberry County School Board receives two new members

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

