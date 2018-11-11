How to dispose of prescription drugs in Prosperity

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Lieutenant Harry Bodiford demonstrates how the MedSafe prescription drug disposal box works. The box is located at the Prosperity Police Department at 250 School Drive, Prosperity. -

PROSPERITY — In an effort to help the community dispose of old prescription drugs, the Prosperity Police Department has acquired a MedSafe prescription drug disposal box. The box was donated by Westview Behavorial Health Services.

Lieutenant Harry Bodiford said the department was contacted by Westview to see if they would like to set up a drop point in Prosperity.

“Westview told us ‘this is the allocated funds that we can pay for the box’ they already got a quote for us and everything, basically we had to order the MedSafe and Westview ended up footing the bill,” he said.

The boxes, which roughly run about $2,400, will be regulated by the Prosperity Police Department.

With the addition of the drop off point in Prosperity, Bodiford said this will allow a closer point for individuals who are unable to get to other drop off sites in the county.

“It will allow the individuals that live in the Prosperity community or around the Prosperity community to have a little bit closer point to drop off. Right now they either have to drive to the Sheriff’s Office or to the Newberry Police Department,” Bodiford said. “For the most part, we have some elderly individuals that don’t really venture too far outside of Prosperity so it will allow them to just go a very short distance or we could come out there and pick it up and drop it off for them.”

Bodiford added the box is also a resource for disposing of large amounts of medications from a family member.

“It’s also beneficial from standpoint of, if you have a family member that had a large medication regimen, and they were to unfortunately expire, this will allow family members to dispose of that medication in a proper manner,” he said.

While it is a drop off point for prescription drugs, there are things that cannot be put into the box, including exposed/diabetic needles, open bottles of liquid and any narcotics. There is a list on the outside of the box of other items that can and can’t be dropped off.

Once the box is full, the department contacts the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and sets up a date for disposal. The box will then be relined to start over.

If someone would like to dispose of their old prescription drugs, stop by the Prosperity Police Department, 250 School Drive, between the hours of 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday. If the office is not open, Bodiford encouraged individuals to contact 803-321-2222 (non-emergency number) to let an officer know you are trying to dispose of medications.

By Kelly Duncan

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

