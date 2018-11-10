NSWCD presents awards at Banquet

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Keith Minick (right) accepts his son Chansel Minick’s scholarship award. Doug Heydt (left) presented Minick with the award. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Wayne Satterwhite (left) presents Adam Hall (right) of Long Lane Farms with the Business Affiliate Award. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Wayne Satterwhite (left) presents Mark Kiser (right) with the Willie B. Piester Award. -

NEWBERRY — Every year the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District holds their annual Affiliate Membership Banquet.

During this Banquet programs from both the NSWCD and Keep Newberry County Beautiful are reviewed, and scholarships and awards are also given out to Newberry County community members and business owners.

NSWCD Commissioner Doug Heydt presented the awards for Keep Newberry County Beautiful. The first set being scholarships, Chansel Minick and Amber Suber were this year’s recipients.

“Amber is a freshman at Clemson University where she studies business. Chansel is a freshman at the USC Gateway program studying computer engineering and criminal justice,” Heydt said. “We are very pleased to present these certificates to both recipients of the Let’s Keep Newberry County Beautiful Scholarship.”

The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to the Stone Hill Community Center. Heydt said this group has dedicated themselves to cleaning up their area of the community on a continual basis for the last few years.

“They continue to be proactive in their cleanup and it shows. They are a testament to how chipping away at something everyday is an effective way of taking on an issue,” Heydt said.

NSWCD Commissioner Ben Setzler presented the awards for NSWCD, the first being a scholarship to Jimmy Franklin Jr., a freshman at Clemson University studying agribusiness.

“Jimmy could not be with us tonight due to a heavy exam schedule. He has updated the District on his progress where he has continued to thrive in Clemson, even joining the Agribusiness Club,” Setzler said.

This year’s Business Affiliate Award winner was Long Lane Farms. This award is given to commend the NSWCD partners for assisting the NSWCD with their efforts to educate and outreach on a larger scale.

“This years recipient has earned the award due to their commitment to the District’s efforts of promoting agriculture and education in the community. They were a favorite at Camp Conservation this year where they taught kids about poultry and guinea fowl,” Setzler said. “They also brought their mascot goat, Duke, for the kids to get up-close and personal experience with farm animals.”

This year’s Willie B. Piester Award went to Mark Kiser. This award is in recognition of the “Conservationist of the Year” and has had many influential names attached to it, according to Setzler.

“This years winner not only does a number of practices on their own land, but is also on our Contractor Program as contractor to help our landowners implement conservation practices,” Setzler said. “We would like to congratulate and commend Mr. Mark Kiser on a job well done.”

Keith Minick (right) accepts his son Chansel Minick's scholarship award. Doug Heydt (left) presented Minick with the award. Wayne Satterwhite (left) presents Adam Hall (right) of Long Lane Farms with the Business Affiliate Award. Wayne Satterwhite (left) presents Mark Kiser (right) with the Willie B. Piester Award.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

