NEWBERRY — Below are the unofficial results from the Tuesday election, Newberry County Voter Registration will certify the results Friday at 11 p.m.

The following unopposed candidates won their respective races in local elections; Richard “Rick” Martin (State House of Representatives District 40), Kelly Nobles (Probate Judge), Henry “Buddy” Livingston (County Council District 3), Johnny Mack Scurry (County Council District 6), Travis Reeder (County Council District 7), Ben Setzler and Toni Willingham Warren (Newberry Soil and Water District Commission), Clyde Hill (School Board District 7), Darryl Hentz (Pomaria Mayor), Richard Ringer and Albert Jimmy Wilson (Pomaria Town Council), Marty Frick and John White (Little Mountain Town Council), Lisha Senn (Mayor Silverstreet) and Christine Harris (Silverstreet Town Council).

Quin M. Cureton won the School Board District 5 race, defeating Hugh Gray, incumbent, who was running as a write-in.

The School Board District 2 race, which was all write-in, will be announced Friday.

On the state level, Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette, won the race for Governor and Lieutenant Governor. Mark Hammon won Secretary of State. Curtis Loftis won State Treasurer. Alan Wilson won Attorney General. Richard Eckstrom won Comptroller General. Molly Mitchell Spearman won State Superintendent of Education. Hugh Weathers won Commissioner of Agriculture. Jeff Duncan won U.S. House of Representatives, District 3. Ralph Norman won U.S. House of Representatives District 5.

On the Statewide Constitutional Amendment Question, which asked voters of the Superintendent of Education should stay elected, or become appointed, voters chose to keep the position elected.

