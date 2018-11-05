Cureton running for School Board

Cureton -

NEWBERRY — The elections are next Tuesday, and on the local level Quin M. Cureton is running for School Board District 5. Cureton is from Newberry, growing up near the YMCA on Jollystreet Road.

“I’m a product of Newberry County School District, I went to Mid-Carolina High School, had the opportunity to be a football player there, participated in track, was a part of the wrestling team as well. I was very active in sports,” Cureton said. “After graduating, I attended Benedict College, earned my Bachelors of Science Degree in recreation and leisure services. After that, 10 days after graduating, moved out to Arkansas, Fayetteville (University of Arkansas), to attain my Masters in Education in recreation sports management, where I graduated in 2015.”

While Cureton was a student at Mid-Carolina, he participated in the teacher cadet program, which began his track to the education field. He said he actually earned his first college credit at Newberry College at that time.

“I always kinda had a relationship with education, I had a sense of wanting to be in education, funny how things work themselves out,” Cureton said.

During the time before Cureton got into education, he worked for the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department, and was also involved with the Newberry County YMCA. He said he has always been involved with children in the school system, but never involved in the teaching aspect of everyday life.

“I worked in Charleston a year and a half, during that time I was also working at Benedict as well, so I was commuting as well. I was an adjunct professor,” he said.

Cureton said he had the opportunity to work at Benedict full time, and decided that was a good fit for him. So he began working full time teaching recreation sports management.

“I interacted with a lot of students, in a class probably had about 12-18 students, then advised students on the side, when they would ask for help, so about 30 students. Trying to be on campus and help students, finding out where a class is located, or just giving advice,” he said.

Cureton is still teaching at Benedict College, and is also working toward his PhD at the University of South Carolina in educational leadership and policy. He said his concentration is in higher education.

When it comes to his reason for wanting to be on the School Board, he said it is because he grew up in the School District, and the time we are living in. He wants to be active and make changes by bringing new ideas to the table.

“Try and move the School District forward, and help the students gain different opportunities to get outside of Newberry, to further themselves in the role of education. As well as provide opportunities to go off to trade schools and become whatever it is they want to become. I think with that, we see where we need to push kids and allow them to follow their dreams and believe in their dreams as well,” he said.

Cureton also wants to provide opportunity, by being at events talking to the students. He also wants to bring different people, both from outside and inside the county, to come in and talk to students.

“One of the ways in doing that is asking students what do they want to be, find out a lot of times people are not pursuing their dreams because we are not asking what they want out of life,” he said. “Continue to ask students what they want to become and provide that opportunity.”

For what Cureton would say to voters to get their vote, he would say equity.

“Equity is fairness, we are living in a time where things are not always fair. I believe in equity, create fairness for all people, no matter skin color, background you come from, make sure all students gain access to opportunities and achievement. Do that through equity,” Cureton said.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

