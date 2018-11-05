Alan Wilson stops by Newberry

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sheriff Lee Foster was one of the guests during the Alan Wilson drop in at Genesis. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Alan Wilson shakes hands with Newberry resident Louis Neiger. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Alan Wilson speaks with Eddie Long, owner of Genesis Hub. -

NEWBERRY — Attorney General Alan Wilson stopped by Genesis Hub, downtown Newberry, on Wednesday prior to Tuesday’s Midterm Election. Wilson, who has served in the position since 2011, is running for reelection.

“I view the Attorney General’s Office as an office that belongs to the people, I believe any elected office belongs to you, the people,” Wilson said. “The office which I’m running for does not belong to me, I’m but a trustee. I’m a trustee for the office of Attorney General.”

Wilson is asking that the people of South Carolina allow him to keep the job he was elected to do.

“I’m a trustee of it, and there is no guarantee that I’m going to win because I have a letter behind my name, let’s not make those assumptions,” he said.

Wilson encouraged people to get out and vote, and get their friends out to vote, no matter how they label themselves.

“The attorney general is the state’s chief prosecutor and we have two choices in the race right now. One is a person that hasn’t practiced law in 11 years, and has never been a criminal prosecutor and has never been in criminal law, except being a defendant of a couple of charges back in the day,” Wilson said.

As the attorney general, Wilson said you need someone who has actually stood in the court room.

“I have dedicated my life to being in the court room, and I have stood there with victims as verdicts were read out and I know first hand the devastating impact. Whether it is reforming our domestic violence laws, creating a Human Trafficking Task Force, growing Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, or growing our Crime Victim Service Division in the Attorney General’s Office,” he said.

When it comes to the Crime Victim Service Division, Wilson said they have now disbursed $46 million dollars in non-tax payer grant money to victim advocates around the state. This serves those who have been victimized in some way.

“I’m asking for you to give me the opportunity to go out and do this one more time. I’d be honored to have your vote,” Wilson said.

During his trip to Newberry Wilson was also asking for cleaning supply donations, to go to people closer to the coast and the Pee Dee. The supplies will go to the recovery effort for Hurricane Michael.

“Many of you have come in here and thank you for the donations that you have made,” Wilson said. “Some lost their homes, or are trying to recover from the damage. They are thinking how to get the water and mud out, and you are providing them with supplies to help them out.”

By Andrew Wigger

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

