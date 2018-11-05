What’s on Tuesday’s ballot

NEWBERRY — Tuesday is the Statewide General Election, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., registered voters can find their polling place by visiting scvotes.org.

Here are the candidates that will be on the ballot. On the local level, Kelly Nobles (D) (incumbent) is running unopposed for probate judge; Johnny Mack Scurry (D) is running unopposed for County Council District Six, a seat previously held by Bill Waldrop; Travis Reeder (D) (incumbent) is running unopposed for County Council District Seven, Henry Buddy Livingston (D) (incumbent) is running unopposed for County Council District Three; Toni Willingham Warren and Ben Setzler (incumbent) are running for the two open seats for the Soil and Water Commission; Clyde Hill (incumbent) is running unopposed for School Board District Seven, Quin M. Cureton is running for School Board District Five, and Hugh Gray (incumbent) is running as a write-in candidate; Lee Attaway (incumbent) is also running as a write-in candidate for School Board District Two.

On the State level, but still local to Newberry County, Richard Rick Martin (R) (incumbent) is running for State House of Representatives District 40.

More on the State level, Mark Hammond (R) (incumbent) is running for Secretary of State, he is being challenged by Melvin Whittenburg (D). Curtis Loftis (R) (incumbent) is running for State Treasurer, he is being challenged by Rosalyn Glenn (D and Working Families) and Sarah Work (American). Alan Wilson (R) (incumbent) is running for Attorney General, he is being challenged by Constance Anastopoulo (D and Working Families). Molly Mitchell Spearman (R) (incumbent) is running for State Superintendent of Education unopposed. Hugh Weathers (R) (incumbent) is running for Commissioner of Agriculture, he is challenged by Chris Nelums (United Citizens) and David Edmond (Green). Richard Eckstrom (R) (incumbent) is running unopposed for Comptroller General.

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Henry McMaster (incumbent) and Pamela Evette are running on the Republican side, and James Smith and Mandy Powers Norrell are running on the Democratic side.

On the National level, Jeff Duncan (R) (incumbent) is running for the U.S. House of Representatives District Three, he is challenged by Mary Geren (D) and Dave Moore (American). Ralph Norman (R) (incumbent) is running for U.S. House of Representatives District Five, he is challenged by Archie Parnell (D) and Michael Chandler (Constitution).

There will also be a Statewide Constitutional Amendment question asking voters if the Superintendent of Education should be appointed by the governor. A ‘yes’ vote will make the position appointed, while a ‘no’ vote will keep it elected.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

