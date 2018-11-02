Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital opens its doors

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Dr. Ashley McAulay Morris holds one of her doggy patients at the recently opened Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The ribbon is officially cut on the Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital, who joined the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. -

PROSPERITY — The town of Prosperity has a new animal hospital at 11635 C R Koon Highway, Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital officially opened earlier this month with Dr. Ashley McAulay Morris leading the charge.

Morris, a Prosperity resident, graduated from the University of Georgia with a doctorate in veterinarian medicine. She practiced for three years in Silverstreet, and did relief work in Saluda, Clinton and Lancaster.

“Relief work means I worked two days here, two days there, I wasn’t full time or part time, I did a few days whenever they needed me,” Morris said.

Morris decided to start her own practice because her daughters, Eve and Hanna, started school and she said she wanted to practice closer to her home. With that thought in mind, Morris said they just got lucky with the building that would become her office.

“We were talking to Steve Wise, who owned the building, just happened to run into him one day, and he was willing to sell it to us. Just by circumstance, all fell into place that way,” she said.

Prior to her office being Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital it had been a variety of different restaurants. However, you may not realize that walking in, since it has had extensive renovations.

“We’ve only renovated a portion of it, we still have the full banquet room over there that is still kinda left as it is for now,” Morris said. “We have plenty of room in the future to have full boarding facility, grooming facility, not right now, but down the road.”

Right now, Morris said she does full health exams, emergencies during the days, surgeries, dental cleanings, vaccines whatever anyone needs. She also does emergency surgeries and routine spays and neuters. Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital is also equipped to treat animals for unexpected illness and have the ability for medical boarding service.

“We do offer medical boarding, and we can handle about 10 at one time, we have one right now,” Morris said.

Right now, Morris can treat cats and dogs, if someone is willing to bring in a goat, she said she’d be glad to do goat work. She can also do routine vaccines for horses, if the owner can bring them to the office. She can also spay and neuter pigs.

“Right now, only do what I can do here, don’t have the equipment to go on farming calls,” Morris said.

Morris said the only animals she cannot see are what she called “exotic animals,” like birds, pocket pets and amphibians.

Along with Morris, Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital has a full time receptionist and a full time licensed technician, as well as a part time student who would like to be a veterinarian one day. It is Morris’ goal to be a multi doctor practice one day, and add more veterinarians.

Residents can also expect to see Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital to get involved in the community, in fact they already have. She has already held a rabies clinic and did a blessing of the animals for Wightman Untied Methodist Church.

Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital is opened Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., except on Wednesday when they close at noon. For now, they are opened the first and third Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

If you are interested in learning more about their services, give them a call at 803-364-3550.

By Andrew Wigger

