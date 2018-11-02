Prosperity continuing improvements

PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity is continuing to work on town beautification as discussed during this month’s Council meeting.

Utility Director Ed West said over the last month damaged poles have been replaced and crews are working on completing substation maintenance. He also reported the system fared well during the recent hurricanes and the community has expressed interest in being more involved within the parks.

In addition, Glenn Hamm, representing the Prosperity Business Association Executive Committee, reported that the crape myrtles have been ordered for the town and the Town Square is filling up with new businesses.

In other business Lieutenant Harry Bodiford reported the department has had a busy month since the last Council meeting, with 90 traffic violations and issuing 15 warrants, 14 of the 15 warrants have been served. Some of the department’s calls include: five assisting other agencies, two medical calls, two trespassings, one civil disturbance, one phone scam, multiple suspicious persons, one hit and run, one wreckless driving, three driving under the influences, two vandalisms, two petit larcenies, two incidences with counterfeit currency, two harrassments, three financial transaction card frauds, one discharging a firearm in town limits, two assault and batteries, two domestic violences, one burglary, one kidnapping and strong armed robbery.

Other business:

• Councilman Chad Hawkins reported discussion is ongoing with Fire Chief Kyle Vaughn about what can be done with the fire alarm, he hopes to have an update at next month’s meeting.

• The second reading of an ordinance relating to the recovery of collection costs as a part of delinquent debts collected pursuant to the Setoff Debt Collection Act was passed after a motion from Councilman Allen Gallman and second from Councilman Mike Hawkins.

• Gallman also reported Spooktacular is coming up next Wednesday in the Town of Prosperity from 5:30-7 p.m.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.