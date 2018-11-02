Friday morning shooting under investigation

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Pope Street early Friday morning. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning, from which a woman was shot in the shoulder.

“At this time we don’t know if the drive by shooting was geared toward her, or if she is the victim of a random shots fired,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “We received calls, prior to her being shot, of shots fired at six a.m.”

Foster said the victim was transported from the scene by EMS to a hospital.

The shooting took place near a local grocery store, according to Foster, on Pope Street. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this case.

“If the public has any information, call us and let us know. These random shootings have to stop, we need to know who is doing it because the innocent are getting hurt,” Foster said.

Foster added that when it comes to these random shootings, what goes up, must come down.

If you have any information on this crime, Foster said you can call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) for a reward.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

