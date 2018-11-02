NCMH continues to show improvement

-

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital’s core measures and HCAHPS continue to be strong as reported in Chief Executive Officer Bruce Baldwin’s report to the Board of Trustees.

In September, the Emergency Department’s LWOT (Left Without Treatment) climbed slightly to a percent at two percent (37 patients) with volumes at 1,840 visit. The September volumes increased for the ED averaging 61.3 patients per day and turnaround time for I/P ED – Admit Decision Time to Depart reduced to 79 minutes, below the 88 minute goal.

There were a reported total of 30 births in September, an increase from the prior year with 25. There was a decrease in total general surgical services encounters for the month with 181, the prior year the total was 218.

Total operating revenue came in at $3,806,377 while operating expenses showed a total of $4,407,527.

Other business:

• New/additional security cameras were installed in July and August and new windows for ICU are being replaced.

• The “old chapel” in the ED has been painted and furniture ordered to convert the room back into a “Family Area” for families to meet when there is a difficult patient outcome in the ED.

• The unoccupied portion of the Hunt Street Building is going to be renovated to move the Pediatric PT and ST Programs for a much needed increase in space.

• The Foundation’s LoveLight Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on December 4.

• The Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year Award will be presented on November 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the front lobby and surgery waiting area.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

