Suber announces make-up days

NEWBERRY — Superintendent Jim Suber updated the Newberry County School District Board of Trustees on make-up days during their regular School Board Meeting.

The make-up day for the day the District was out due to Hurricane Michael will be Feb. 18, 2019. According to Suber, this will leave them with two other make-up days for the rest of the year, if something else were to happen.

Suber has also been in communication with the South Carolina Department of Education in regards to a make-up day with the Boundary Street Elementary School make-up day. Students at Boundary missed school due to power failure on Sept. 14. Suber has been in contact with the Education Department in regards to what they can do, without using one of their two remaining make-up days. He said they were trying not to use those because we have not hit the bad winter weather as of yet.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.