Smith and Norrell stop by Newberry

NEWBERRY — Democratic candidate for governor James Smith and his running mate, Mandy Powers Norrell, stopped by Newberry as they were “crisscrossing” the state together. During their visits, Smith said they have been encouraged.

“I think we need new leadership, I, like so many South Carolinians, love our state deeply. Where we stand doesn’t reflect the love and pride we have in our state, we ought to have better schools, much better healthcare,” Smith said. “The reports lately, we are now 30th in terms of good places to do business, we were in the top 10. We are just at the bottom of too many lists we ought to be on the top of, and at the top of too many lists we ought to be at the bottom of. That has lasted far too long.”

If elected governor and lieutenant governor, Smith said they are gong to focus on the things that matter, including improving South Carolina’s schools.

“We are going to do that a number of ways, making sure we take care of our teachers, lower class size, innovate project based learning and look at things like looping and team teaching and all kinds of matter of efforts I know that can change the corridor of shame to the corridor of innovation,” Smith said.

Smith believes you cannot be the jobs governor without being the education governor. He added that the biggest challenge facing South Carolina’s economy and economic development in our state is workforce education.

“That is completely tied to the strength of our schools and so we’ve got to change that. Doesn’t all involve money, but certainly we need to increase teacher’s pay if we expect to deal with the teacher shortage crisis, and it is a crisis,” Smith said.

As governor, Smith said there are a number of things he will do to help education in this state. When it comes to teachers, he said they are going to increase their pay to above the southeastern average, and they are going to create a commission on the profession that will ensure they remove red tape that he says “is killing the joy of teaching for so many teachers.” He also intends to revamp the testing protocol for South Carolina.

Smith and Norrell also believe behavioral health issues have been an issue for classroom teachers, and that must be addressed.

“Go through the availability of mental health resources in the classroom and give teachers the power to control their classroom again,” Smith said.

When it comes to the subject of school safety, Smith said he and Gov. Henry McMaster differ on important issues, but not on School Resource Officers in every school.

“Mandy and I worked to provide additional resources in the budget to make sure every school has a School Resource Officer,” Smith said. “The governor talked about arming teachers, that is not the right solution for our students. I’m for better pay, and having School Resource Officers on-site to handle security.”

Smith would also like to implement a hotline for students to call and raise concerns they may have. This will allow students to give information to the right person to investigate, and not be fearful of their peers.

“See something, say something,” Smith said.

It is also Smith’s goal to expand healthcare coverage in South Carolina. He said right now South Carolina has several hundred thousand uncovered individuals that do not have access to healthcare, which he says is costing everyone.

“We are now the 49th highest healthcare cost,” he said.

To change this Smith wants to expand coverage in South Carolina by accepting the federal dollars that he says “are our dollars, without increasing a cent in taxes, and provide coverage to hundreds of thousands that don’t have it.

Smith would also like to incentives and cover preventative care, something other states are doing.

“We know how to do it, improve healthcare outcomes in our state and save money,” he said.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

