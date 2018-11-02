Evette stops by Newberry

Lieutenant governor candidate Pamela Evette stopped by Newberry to encourage voters to go to the polls on November 6. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Lieutenant governor candidate Pamela Evette stopped by Newberry to encourage voters to go to the polls on November 6. - Lieutenant governor candidate Pamela Evette, second from right, stops for a picture with Chad Connelly, Senator Ronnie Cromer and Representative Rick Martin. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Lieutenant governor candidate Pamela Evette, second from right, stops for a picture with Chad Connelly, Senator Ronnie Cromer and Representative Rick Martin. -

NEWBERRY — Before taking to the polls next Tuesday, Republican lieutenant governor candidate Pamela Evette, running alongside Governor Henry McMaster, stopped by Newberry to meet with voters of Newberry County.

Throughout her visits across the state, Evette said she has enjoyed meeting people and finding what is important to them.

“I’ve been so blessed to really travel the state and meet people and talk to people and just kind of get to know them and know what’s important to them, what they feel is important. It’s a great learning experience because you really realize, depending on where you are in the state, people have different ideas of what’s important for their areas so it’s not a one size fits all, even in a small state like this,” Evette said.

If elected, Evette wants to put more focus on education and foster care in South Carolina.

“I’d like to go through all of that and figure out what isn’t working, so why are we still doing it and really be an advocate for teachers, where they are feeling they have the most burden,” she said.

In addition to focusing on education in the state, Evette wants to help place children who are in the foster care system in loving and safe homes.

“I’m also very passionate about foster care and making sure that the children who are in the system are taken care of well. Making sure we look at private organizations like Miracle Hill to make sure we are placing children and getting them in loving homes and keeping them safe,” Evette said.

She also wants to have a strong relationship with the Legislature.

“As governor and lieutenant governor the biggest bonus we bring to the table is being able to work with other people, and I think the Governor has shown that in his short two years in the Governor’s Office. He’s been able to reach across the aisle, Democrats and Republicans alike, and get things done. That’s what I want to do as lieutenant governor of South Carolina is find creative ways and then take it to the Legislature and convince them just like you do when you try to convince a client to come to you in the business sector,” she said.

Evette encouraged voters to go out to the polls next week to vote for the ticket with the best ideas.

“We have a long term strategy to fix any of the issues we have here in South Carolina and not leave the same old ‘let’s just throw money at it and hope it gets better,’ I think long term strategic issues, being able to champion for your state and get business to want to relocate here. I think that is our big strength and that’s something we’ll continue to do the next four years,” she said.

Representative Rick Martin said Evette shows accountability which will allow her to be a successful lieutenant governor.

“As she has spoken, she is an accountant. She is a fiscal conservative, instead of this wasteful money that a lot of the time happens down there in Columbia for all of these little pet projects like parks being named after legislators, building parks in honor of a legislator and taxpayers all around the state pay for it. I’m against that, Pamela Evette is against that and Governor McMaster is against that. That’s why I back them so much and what it means for her to be on this team because she is going to be there for accountability and responsibility,” he said.

Martin added that Evette has not run or held a public office before, but feels she will help bring voters out next week.

“I think a great many people are energized because she is one of the people, she’s not an elitist, this is her first time ever running for or holding a public office. She’s one of the people, she’s one of us, she grew up working hard in a rural family and community and she is bringing a lot of people out,” he said.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

