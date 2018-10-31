Newberry County First Steps Executive Director Retires

Patricia Caldwell (Center) stands with Candi LaLonde (left), Edgefield First Steps executive director, and Ruth Derrick (right), McCormick County First Steps Executive Director, during her retirement party earlier this month. - Courtesy photo Patricia Caldwell (Center) stands with Candi LaLonde (left), Edgefield First Steps executive director, and Ruth Derrick (right), McCormick County First Steps Executive Director, during her retirement party earlier this month. -

NEWBERRY — Patricia Caldwell, a lifetime resident of Newberry County and long-time executive director of Newberry County First Steps, announced her retirement effective July 1.

The mission of the organization is to foster nurturing experiences for children aged 0-5 to ensure that they will be successful in school and Caldwell has worked tirelessly to provide that foundation for the county’s youngest citizens.

Under Caldwell’s leadership, Newberry County First Steps brought a variety of programs and services to the county in support of young children and their families including Parents as Teachers and Countdown to Kindergarten along with support and training for child care providers. In partnership with the Newberry County Public Library, countless books are distributed to children every year along with literacy support services for the youngsters and their families.

Prior to taking the helm at First Steps in 2001, Caldwell, a lifelong educator, worked for 33 years in South Carolina public schools as a teacher, coach and administrator. She is the proud mother of Sean Caldwell and is the widow of John Caldwell, who served on the Newberry County Council for 32 years.

“Patricia Caldwell is the best of the best,” said Clyde Hill, current chair of Newberry County First Steps. “With Ms. Caldwell as our guide, First Steps has served as the launch pad and the safety net for countless little ones as they grow and get ready for school. She has ensured that our next generation will reach their full potential. We will miss working with her, but those children are her legacy.”

Newberry County First Steps is a 501 (C) 3 nonprofit organization with support from S.C. First Steps that works with local partners in the community to leverage resources relationships to ensure that all children arrive at school healthy and ready to learn.

Sarah Eargle assumed the role of executive director on July 1.

Patricia Caldwell (Center) stands with Candi LaLonde (left), Edgefield First Steps executive director, and Ruth Derrick (right), McCormick County First Steps Executive Director, during her retirement party earlier this month.

Patricia Caldwell was Inaugural Director of Early Childhood Education Nonprofit