Man charged after fleeing checkpoint

WHITMIRE —Demetrius Robert Epps, 21, has been charged with resisting/assault, beat or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest on Oct. 23.

According to Chief Deputy Todd Johnson, with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, during a checkpoint at Highway 121 and 72, in Whitmire, the suspect approached in his vehicle.

“They smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked him to step up. When he tried to put the car back in gear to drive away the officer attempted to stop him and he started driving away with the officer in the window of the car,” Johnson said. “The officer got free and the suspect took off.”

At this point, according to Johnson, officers chased Epps toward Newberry, where they spiked the tires just before the interstate.

“He stopped when his tires went flat while he was getting onto the interstate,” Johnson said.

One officer received minor injuries from the incident, according to Johnson, with cuts on his arm from the broken window.

Epps has also been charged with driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

