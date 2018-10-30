Shealy ranked fourth in Angus registrations

NEWBERRY — Walter Shealy III, Newberry, ranked as fourth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in South Carolina with the American Angus Association® during fiscal year 2018, which ended Sept. 30, according to Allen Moczygemba, Association chief executive officer.

Angus breeders across the nation in 2018 registered 327,067 head of Angus cattle.

“Our growth this fiscal year continues to demonstrate strong demand for Angus genetics and solidifies our long-held position as a leader in the beef cattle industry,” Moczygemba says. “These results underscore our members’ commitment to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry.”