Spooktacular set for next week

PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity is gearing up for another year of goblins and ghouls as they prepare for their annual Spooktacular held on Halloween from 5:30-7 p.m.

Spooktacular first started in 2008 after Officer Deana Wilbanks wanted to bring children in Prosperity a safe way to trick-or-treat that involved the Police Department. Since its inception 10 years ago, Spooktacular has grown, partnering with local churches, businesses inside and outside of Prosperity and the Prosperity Police Department to give children a fun and safe Halloween experience.

The community is invited to come out in their best costumes and enjoy the live DJ, inflatable slide and numerous trunks of candy being offered to children.

In addition to Spooktacular, Ascenions Church will be participating in the Halloween festivities and Grace Lutheran Church will be holding a Trunk or Treat that night.

Every year, the Town of Prosperity gives out coupons to trick-or-treaters to have their picture taken with Santa in the Depot. This year is no different, with 400 bags being filled with coupons for children. These coupons, Town Administrator Karen Livingston said, are to be brought back and presented during the Shopper’s Walk on December 1 to have their picture taken with Santa.

There is still time to set up or sponsor a Trunk or Treat vehicle. Livingston said those interested should call Town Hall at 803-364-2622, she said there is room for about four or five more spots.

She added Spooktacular is the perfect outing for those who want to steer clear of traditional door to door trick-or-treating.

“It’s just a good, safe, well-lit alternative to house to house trick-or-treating, we look forward to it every year and there’s no telling what you’ll see down there,” Livingston said.

Those who are not participating in Spooktacular should be mindful of children and road closures throughout the night.

Livingston said streets will be blocked from Grace Lutheran Church down to the Square and the side in front of State Farm (Grace Street).

The Town of Prosperity will hold Spooktacular on October 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. Pictured is the Hamm family who showed their Halloween spirit at last year's Spooktacular.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

