Clerk to Council ordinance approved

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council voted 5-1 to approve the third reading of an ordinance for the appointment and duties of the clerk to council.

This ordinance establishes the duties of the clerk to council, such as those duties are limited in scope to statutory description. Other, non-statutory duties in support of council would be assigned by the county administrator under a separate position. There is no increase in payroll cost associated with this action; the diminution of one person (clerk to council) entirely offsets the creation of the other (legislative support specialist). Moreover, the clerk to council and support position need not necessarily be staffed by different persons.

Councilman Scott Cain asked council to consider voting against this ordinance.

“It changes our county administrative structure, and I don’t think we ought to change the way our county does business,” he said.

Councilman Henry Livingston asked County Administrator Wayne Adams if this ordinance does not work out, what would it take to change it back.

“An ordinance just like this that says the opposite of what it says,” Adams said.

Cain said the County has been operating under this form of government since 1976, and that Council needed to think long and hard before changing any administrative process.

“And I won’t say I totally disagree, I’ve got reservations. I think knowing we can change it, if it doesn’t work, gives me some comfort,” Livingston said.

Livingston acknowledged that it will take away County Council’s responsibility to select a clerk to council. However, Councilwoman Harriett Rucker said Council will still hire the clerk to council, it is the other responsibilities that would be overseen by the county administrator (Adams).

Council approved the third reading 5-1 with Cain voting against.

Other business:

• Council recognized the following employees, Katherine Cook, Administration/HR-five years, Brady Boyd, Public Works-five Years, Karen Brehmer, Administration- 10 years, Kaye Epps-Williams, Sheriff’s Office- 20 years, Douglas Harmon, Public Works- 20 years, Mattie Shippy, Clerk of Court Office-20 years, Karen Lindler Smith, Treasurer- 30 years.

• Council approved the third reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu agreement with Project N. Project N would be granted 1) FILOT treatment – six percent assessment ratio for 30 years; 2) a special source revenue credit (SSRC) that results in a level annual fee stream of $154,000 to Newberry County for 30 years.

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance transferring the Piedmont Technical College Facility to PTC.

• Council approved second reading and held a public reading for an ordinance conversion of a lease arrangement for fee in lieu of tax payments between Kiswire and Newberry County.

• Council approved first reading for a fee agreement between Newberry County and Komatsu. Komatsu intends to make a new $5.5 million investment (building, machinery and equipment combined) at their current location and is seeking a fee in lieu of taxes agreement. Any further details of the agreement will be made known prior to second reading.

• Council approved first reading extending the FILOT deal with Kraft Foods.

• Council approved a resolution authorizing an amendment to the master agreement governing the Greenwood-Newberry Industrial park.

• Council approved a bid from MAR for Whitmire Town Hall work, a CPST Project, in the amount of $836,128.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

