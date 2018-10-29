Council approves gate purchase

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Little Mountain Town Council approved a motion by Councilman Marty Frick to allow Councilman Charles Shealy to move forward with purchasing swing gates on behalf of the town for Rocky Branch. The motion was seconded by Councilman Melvin Bowers.

The gates Shealy presented to Council are steel swing gates and will cost around $5,400. Council decided to allow Shealy to purchase the gates if they can be fabricated and installed for less than $5,000.

In addition to the swing gates, the town is continuing to look into security measures at Rocky Branch.

“I hate to close that park down with fall coming and people wanting to get out, I think we need to look at something in conjunction with gates. I’ve started asking people about security systems that would deter the activity, they are making some pretty good trail cameras now that are probably much better than what we have,” Frick said.

In other business, Anna McCollum, regional business manager for LifeNet, let Council know about their aircraft which has recently began relocating to the pad in Little Mountain seven days a week from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. LifeNet is running a two month trial to gather data. By doing this it will allow LifeNet to serve area the more promptly, expand customer reach and gather data to see if there is a need for it. McCollum said they have already picked up several calls from the area.

Other business:

• Work is continuing on the Derrick/Senior Center, some of the updates include color being put on the walls, electrical work installation being completed and interior glass being installed. Mayor Jana Jayroe said they are hoping to have it completed by Thanksgiving. She added the town is hoping to use any money left over from the project to make purchases for the building and for Council on Aging. Jayroe is also working on the Reunion Park grant application and finalizing a master plan.

• The Town has scheduled the Christmas Drop-In for December 9 from 2-4 p.m., possibly at the Senior Center.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.