A winning formula

NEWBERRY — When Mike Ayers became head coach at Wofford College in 1988, he inherited a team that never had a winning season, but by the time he retired in 2017, Wofford made the playoffs nine times.

Prior to becoming Wofford’s head coach, Ayers had a variety of coaching positions throughout the south east, including Newberry College.

“We left Newberry, and I got a position at the University of Richmond, our first year was terrible and the head coach got fired and I was looking for a job,” Ayers said during October’s Newberry County Touchdown Club meeting. “If you’ve never been in that situation, I’m going to tell you right now, it is scary. We just had a child, just bought a house, moral of the story was, no job.”

Ayers said he was blessed beyond belief to have his wife, who stuck with him through it all. They would get the opportunity to go to Wofford College, when he was hired as the defensive coordinator, where he would stay for three years.

“Went to East Tennessee State as a defensive coordinator, and after my second year I became head coach up there,” Ayers said.

Ayers would return to Wofford as the head coach in the late 80s. At that time Wofford was an NEI School, this is when Ayers said he inherited a group of players that never had a winning season.

“Every kid in that room was beat down, I’ll tell you that right now, I can remember the first meeting I had with those guys. We had 85 seats in the room, every player sat in a seat, and some of them were empty. There was a common denominator for every single one of those players, they would not look me in the eyes,” Ayers said. “They had been beat down so bad that within themselves, they didn’t feel good about themselves, they didn’t want to look up, they didn’t want to see what was next, they were fearful.”

To get their eyes up, Ayers yelled, “Get your eyes up.”

“Then, all of a sudden, not five seconds later, here comes two players on the team, ‘is this where the meetings at?’” Ayers said.

Ayers would ask these two late players who they were, they told him and he said he’d see them at 5 a.m. and to get out.

“We set the tempo there,” Ayers said.

After that 5 a.m. practice, the rest of the team started at six. The moral of Ayers story was that in three years they went to the national playoffs.

“The thing that we tried to emphasize to our guys is this, I don’t care what we don’t have, what we are going to do is believe in what we do have,” he said. “We are going to fight the fight no matter where it is, no matter how hard the statistics are against us, no matter what the people are going to say. It is us who are going to determine our destiny, no one else.”

Ayers said they started from there, and they were rocking and rolling along, then it came along that they needed to go to the NCAA Division II. With Ayers response being, “okay, lets do it.” Even though they would not have additional scholarships, Ayers was ready to go.

“We go to the national playoffs, it is not but about five years later there is a whisper of a Wofford Alum that is going to bring an NFL franchise to the Carolinas. Whispered he wanted to have his team’s summer camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina at Wofford College. At that same time, that same time, Marshall left the Southern Conference,” Ayers said.

A meeting was held, and Wofford had been beating Western Carolina, The Citadel and Furman. During that meeting, they determined they could handle the Southern Conference. So Ayers said they jumped in, and were selected.

“Guess what was in the newspaper the next day? Wofford has made the biggest mistake they possibly could make joining the Southern Conference. Wofford will be the whipping boy of the Southern Conference, and they will never compete for a championship,” he said. “Wrong! and they were wrong because they didn’t understand what we were all about. All they saw was the outside, they didn’t understand the type of guys we were bringing into Wofford.”

Ayers said they may not have had the biggest, strongest or fastest guys, but the bottom line was they were going to have guys that were going to compete. That was the cornerstone, being able to compete.

“Compete in the classroom, because I’m going to tell you it is hard. Competing on the football field, because I’m going to tell you it is hard. Compete in practice, because I’m going to tell you it is hard. If you are looking for easy, it’s not at 429 North Church Street, that’s our address,” he said.

Over his tenure, Wofford went to the playoffs nine times, and won the Southern Conference championship five times, including in 2017 when Ayers retired.

Ayers said it was not him who made the team successful. It was the players, his coaching staff and the administration, all working together toward success.

Former Wofford College head football coach, Mike Ayers, spoke about his time as head coach, and the changes that came along with it for the team at Newberry County Touchdown Club.

