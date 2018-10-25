Studer receives Eagle rank

Reed Studer, center, recently received the Eagle Scout badge, the highest rank in scouting. He is pictured with his parents Heather and Todd Studer. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Reed Studer, center, recently received the Eagle Scout badge, the highest rank in scouting. He is pictured with his parents Heather and Todd Studer. - Reed Studer, center, with his family. Pictured, in no particular order: Todd Studer, Heather Studer, Reed Studer and his brothers Roman and Ryan Studer. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Reed Studer, center, with his family. Pictured, in no particular order: Todd Studer, Heather Studer, Reed Studer and his brothers Roman and Ryan Studer. - Reed Studer and his parents with Representative Rick Martin. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Reed Studer and his parents with Representative Rick Martin. -

PROSPERITY — Reed Studer, Troop 61, recently received his Eagle Scout badge, the highest rank in scouting.

In order to reach the Eagle rank, a scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, 12 of which are required. Scouts also have to serve in troop leadership positions for a period of six months after achieving the rank of Life, plan and execute a service project (maintenance at Mission of Hope Thrift Store and Food Pantry) and go before a Board of Review.

Representative Rick Martin presented Studer with a certificate on behalf of the State House recognizing his achievement.

“I did some research, I went back through the state records and I looked through all of the Eagle Scouts just here in South Carolina, all the Eagle Scouts throughout their lives, there’s not one that hasn’t been a success. Every single Eagle Scout, every young man that was able to attain this rank, has gone on to be a success story,” Martin said.

Martin continued to look back in state records almost 20 years to find every young man who attained the rank of Eagle Scout was a success, he said these young men succeed while others fail because they don’t quit.

“The Eagle Scout rank is not something that is very easy to attain, they have to work extremely hard to attain this rank, mentally and physically and I am so very proud to say we have Eagle Scouts in Newberry County,” he said.

Seeing Studer reach the rank of Eagle gave Martin hope for the future, saying he doesn’t have to worry about the young people of today.

“I am so proud of all of these young men, these are our young men, when you look at social media, the newspaper and watch T.V. and you see the young people of today, it worries me about the future of our state and nation and when I see Reed and these other young men I don’t worry any more,” he said.

For Studer’s parents Heather and Todd Studer, years of weekly meeting, service projects and a lot of dedication has paid off.

Todd Studer said one of his favorite projects that he enjoyed working on with Reed were building pinewood derby cars when Reed was a Cub Scout.

“It was fun watching him grow into a man,” he said.

Heather Studer said it is a huge honor for her son to achieve the Eagle rank, he is the second in his family to do so.

“He’s the second boy in our family to get one so we’re looking forward to the third getting his too,” she said.

Studer said reaching Eagle was almost a relief because of the amount of time that goes into it.

“It’s a relief almost because it’s taken such a long time and a good bit of work, it feels meaningful, you put all the work into it and you see that it pays off and you can see how it all comes together,” he said.

He added the hardest badges he had to earn were for personal fitness and personal management, both, Studer said, required a lot of time and dedication. His easiest badge he earned was for fingerprinting, which took about five minutes of sticking your finger in ink and putting it on paper.

Reed Studer, center, recently received the Eagle Scout badge, the highest rank in scouting. He is pictured with his parents Heather and Todd Studer. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Studer1.jpg Reed Studer, center, recently received the Eagle Scout badge, the highest rank in scouting. He is pictured with his parents Heather and Todd Studer. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Reed Studer, center, with his family. Pictured, in no particular order: Todd Studer, Heather Studer, Reed Studer and his brothers Roman and Ryan Studer. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Studer3.jpg Reed Studer, center, with his family. Pictured, in no particular order: Todd Studer, Heather Studer, Reed Studer and his brothers Roman and Ryan Studer. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Reed Studer and his parents with Representative Rick Martin. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Studer2.jpg Reed Studer and his parents with Representative Rick Martin. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.