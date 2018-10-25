Shrine Club presents check

Members of the Newberry Shrine Club presented a check in the amount of $15,020 to Greenville Shriner’s Hospital for Children, the money was designated to help the hospital with their “Halo” program. - Courtesy photo Members of the Newberry Shrine Club presented a check in the amount of $15,020 to Greenville Shriner’s Hospital for Children, the money was designated to help the hospital with their “Halo” program. -

NEWBERRY — Members of the Newberry Shrine Club presented a check for $15,020 to Greenville Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Earlier this summer, on June 9, Newberry Shrine Club held its 13th Annual Boat Benefit Run on Lake Murray to raise money for the Greenville Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

With support from the folks participating, the Newberry Shrine Club was able to raise and donate $15,020 to the hospital this year. The money was designated to help the hospital with their “Halo” program.

The check was presented to the hospital on August 15 during their Race Day event, which featured NASCAR driver and fellow Shriner David Ragan.

