Mayor gives town updates

WHITMIRE — Mayor Billy Hollingsworth updated Council on repairs and grants in the works for the town of Whitmire.

He said the Capital Project Sales Tax project to renovate Town Hall is moving along, everything should be moved out by the end of the month.

In order to finish cleaning out the building, the office will be closed Thursday and Friday. Hollingsworth said in case of an emergency there will be someone at the office, but the business will be physically closed while renovations are underway. Town Hall will possibly move to the Town Hall Annex or the Armory.

Money has also been approved to pave Church Street in addition to another grant to repair service lines in the same area in the amount of $833,000. Hollingsworth hopes the service lines will be repaired before paving begins.

The town is also working on a five year plan for the water and sewer plant, and the steps at the park are close to completion.

In other business, the Whitmire Biographical Club came before Council to see if there was a way for the club to have their own watering source, and to look into pruning and planting around the three town signs. A motion was made by Councilwoman Chrystal Harsha and seconded by Councilwoman Debbie Harris to allow the Biographical Club to begin planting for winter.

Other business:

• For the month of September, the Whitmire Police Department reported 95 incidents and issued 123 citations. Some of the department’s calls included: possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, domestic violence, larceny, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a pistol and burglary. One traffic collision was investigated.

• In recreation, flag football is underway, the irrigation system has been installed and the scoreboard is up and working. The press box still needs to be finished and fencing needs to be put up around the perimeter.

• The Town of Whitmire had a beginning balance of $9,181.88, deposits $51,948.82 and expenditures of $48,918.85 for an ending balance of $12,211.85. On the public works side, the town had a beginning balance of $6,449.36, revenue $69,237.61 and expenditures of $75,363.38 for an ending balance of $323.59.

• Council passed the first reading of setoff debt ordinance amendment after a motion from Councilwoman Debbie Harris and seconded by Councilwoman Chrystal Harsha.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

