POMARIA — Pomaria Town Council voted to increase the rental fee on the Old Pomaria School from $125 with a deposit of $25 to $200 with a deposit of $50 after a motion from Councilman Billy Fanning and second from Councilman Jim Redden.

Other items that will be added along with the fee include no cooking inside the building, pre-cooked food may be brought in and the microwave and stove can be used for warming food.

Other business:

• A motion was made by Councilman Richard Ringer and seconded by Councilman Jimmy Wilson to remove the Christmas tree downtown and possibly look for an artificial tree for the town.

• The Town of Pomaria had a beginning balance of $21,416.82, the ending balance for the month of September was $21,792.62. In the month of September, the town spent $1,314.84 in expenditures and $1,690.64 in revenue.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

