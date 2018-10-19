Paint your pumpkins this weekend

The newest fall tradition in Newberry, the Pumpkin Painting Party, will kick off this Sunday at 3 p.m. - Stock photo The newest fall tradition in Newberry, the Pumpkin Painting Party, will kick off this Sunday at 3 p.m. -

NEWBERRY — About four years ago the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce started a new fall tradition with the Pumpkin Painting Party.

This event gives children, 12 and under, a chance to come by the Chamber, 1209 Caldwell Street, get a free pumpkin and paint it with their very own design. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 21 from 3-4:30 p.m.

Michelle Long, executive director of the Chamber, said they picked Sunday because it is a bit of a calmer day.

“Saturdays in the fall tend to be up for competition with other things, like football and other fall festivals. Sundays tend to be a little more laid back, family oriented days. So this is a very family friendly event for children, so we encourage families to come out,” she said.

This year, pumpkins will only be handed out to children present, this is to ensure all children who attend get a pumpkin.

“The purpose is for the child to get a pumpkin here, then paint it here, and then take it home. It’s not come get a free pumpkin,” Long said. “We hope that every child that shows up receives a pumpkin, and we would not want an adult to keep that from happening by taking one.”

Children who participate in this year’s event will be given the artistic supplies to decorate a pumpkin, and a snack during the event. Long reminds parents that children need to be accompanied by an adult, and children should not be dropped off on their own.

There will be about 150 pumpkins this year, with some being donated by Walmart, and transported by Senn Trucking. Last year Long said they ran out, so she recommends families get their right at 3 p.m.

A new feature this year is sponsorship, businesses can help sponsor the event for $50. These funds will help purchase additional pumpkins, art supplies and refreshments for the event. All sponsors will get a pumpkin with their logo on display during the event.

“You not only get your logo on a pumpkin, but you also have the knowledge you are helping out a child during this fun event,” Long said.

Another goal of the Pumpkin Painting Party is to help bring families downtown who may not normally visit downtown Newberry. Although many business will not be open Sunday, Long does encourage them to make their windows attractive, to possibly bring a future customer by.

“Although it is not regular business hours, I encourage all business to do something that will attract a future customer. Maybe show off what they have going on that week, or specials,” Long said.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

